Proud Pontefract is named Tour de Yorkshire’s Best Dressed town

TWO of our communities where locals went the extra mile to celebrate Yorkshire’s major annual cycle race have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the event’s atmosphere.

More than 7,000 people cast votes via social media for the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed competition, run by race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire.

Pontefract has been named the Best Dressed Town in the Tour de Yorkshire 2019, after a public vote.

The winners have now been revealed and for a second successive year, Kippax has been named Best Dressed Village after villagers went to “extraordinary” lengths to give the race a stand-out welcome on day two.

Welcome to Yorkshire praised decorations which saw “seemingly every inch” of the village bedecked with balloons, flags and bunting. Shops dressed their windows, brownies and guides created scarecrows on bikes and hundreds of yellow and blue flowers were planted.

In pictures: Pontefract named Best Dressed Town of Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Kippax is also home to the competition’s newly crowned Spirit of Le Tour winner, Paul Flintoft, who is credited with having worked tirelessly to unite the village for the race and whose butcher’s shop was the nerve centre for the village’s support.

Pontefract has been named the Best Dressed Town in the Tour de Yorkshire 2019, after a public vote.

He said: “Paul said “It hasn’t sunk in yet. The whole community was confident we’d win one of the awards.

“I couldn’t have done it without local support and the help from the Parish Council, It’s really nice to get recognition.”

Pontefract, which also featured on day two, has been named Best Dressed Town. More than 50 decorative bikes were displayed as well as handmade pom-poms, bunting and three giant cycling jerseys.

Paul Cartwright, Chair of the Pontefract Civic Society said “We were really pleased with the result of the public vote, it came as no surprise.”

The winners will receive commemorative plaques from Welcome to Yorkshire next month.

Peter Dodd, the tourism body’s commercial director, said: “It was a really difficult task compiling the shortlists but thousands of people have cast their votes over the last week and picked some very worthy winners.”