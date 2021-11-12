Puffin found in West Yorkshire for first time in almost 150 years after being blown inland

The bird was found by a vet in Wakefield and was taken to Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital, who will now care for the bird.

The sanctuary said the bird was warmed and dried through, and will need to be fed up before it can be released back into the wild.

It is thought to be only the second ever time a puffin has been found in the Wakefield area - the last recorded time being in 1886.

The puffin is thought to have been blown inland by the poor weather

A statement on its Facebook page said: "An unusual casualty yesterday, in this sweet young Puffin.

"The bird was blown some 50 miles inland - likely due to recent poor weather - and found by a vet at Thorpe Audlin near Wakefield.

"After arrival at the sanctuary, the bird was warmed and dried through in an intensive care brooder, and will require feeding up. We expect a full recovery ahead of a return back to the coast in the near future.