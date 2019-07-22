Reel Cinema announces opening date for Wakefield branch

Wakefield's Reel Cinema will open next month, it has been confirmed.

It was announced last year that NewRiver, the company which owns The Ridings Shopping centre, had struck a deal with Reel Cinemas to convert three empty units into a five screen venue.

The cinema said that "competitive" prices would set it apart from other chains.

Reel Cinemas have now confirmed that they will open their doors on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Ticket prices will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23) and bookings will open the following day.

Up to 100 people each week will be offered the chance to win a free kids ticket to the cinema through the Ridings' Kids Club.

In February, the centre confirmed that security and management would "adapt" to the extended opening hours.