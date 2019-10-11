Remember someone special this Christmas with Wakefield Hospice's Light up a Life

Wakefield Hospice is inviting people to remember someone special this Christmas with their Light up a Life dedication.

People are invited to dedicate a light on the Tree of Lights at the Hospice for a donation, which will be used to help care for seriously ill people and their families.

In return, you'll receive a personalised Light up a Light card.

There's no minimum donation and anyone can dedicate a light, you don't need to have a connection to the hospice.

Dedication services will be held with the tree lit up by hundreds of white lights, shining in memory of loved ones.

Tickets can be requested when your dedication is made, which are on a 'first come, first served' basis.

Services will be held outdoors (standing only) and refreshments will be served.

Here's when the services will be held:

Friday, December 6 at 6.30pm - Wakefield Hospice (outdoor service).

Saturday, December 7 at 6.30pm - Wakefield Hospice (outdoor service).

Sunday, December 8 at 2pm at Wakefield Cathedral.

Sunday, December 8 at 5pm at Wakefield Cathedral.

To dedicate a light, click here

The name of everyone being remembered will also appear in the Book of Blessings, which will be displayed at both the Hospice and Cathedral until Twelfth Night.

Your dedication needs to be made before November 30.

For an additional donation, you can order a pack with a Light up a Life badge, candle, prayer and readings.

All money donated will help provide the highest quality of care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Light up a Life is sponsored by Arriva Yorkshire Ltd .