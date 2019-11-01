Remembrance Day 2019: Parades and services to be held across the district to remember our forces heroes

Parades and services to mark Remembrance Day will be held across the district next weekend.

Most villages and towns will be holding their events on Sunday, November 10 with other events held this weekend.

Coun Sandra Pickin, Wakefield Council’s armed forces champion, said: “Please support a fantastic charity that is there for all our veterans past and present, and our serving personnel.

“Buying a poppy means you help them to give support where it is needed the most – veterans, families, carers.

“Wearing a poppy is showing our thanks to all who gave their lives for our freedom, and supporting those who suffer as a result of conflict.

“Please support where you can, by volunteering on a stall, or buying a poppy.” Hemsworth and South Elmsall’s poppy appeal was launched last week. Lord St Oswald, Subgroup Festival of Remembrance will take place this Sunday – November 3 – at Nostell Priory.

Crofton marching band and Collingham band will be playing from noon to 1.30pm. The parade will gather at 1.30pm followed by a service at the church at 2.15pm and then parade back to the house.

The Mayor’s Remembrance service will be held Friday, November 8, 6.45pm at Wakefield Cathedral.

A poppy drop and service at The Ridings shopping centre with veterans, standards, Wakefield Cathedral staff and councillors will be held from 10.30am on November 9. The annual council’s wreath Laying Service will be take place at the War Memorial opposite County Hall in Wakefield on Sunday, November 10.

It starts at 10.55am following a parade from the Cathedral at 10.40am.

The Mayor of the Wakefield District, Coun Charles Keith will lead a minute’s silence.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is an important time of year when we come together to remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.

“The council are proud to take part in the ceremony to ensure that their contributions are never forgotten and hope that as many people as possible attend.”