Reports of child falling from rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park

A child has reportedly fallen from a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have said how they saw a child fall from the Twister rollercoaster at around noon.

Simon Moran tweeted: "Just saw a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster at #Lightwatervalley"

Adding: "Ride shit down. Ambulance called. Safety issues?

Yorkshire Air Ambulance say a child has been transported to Leeds General Infirmary following the incident.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the incident but could not provide any further detail.

The air ambulance landed at the theme park around noon today.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"Officers are currently at the scene. Further updates will be provided when available."