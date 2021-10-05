Residential street shop approved despite more than 100 objections

Although few details are included in the application as to what the shop will be, a list of concerns were raised by residents and ward councillor, Olivia Rowley about the plans for the the ground-floor of the end property on Oakenshaw Road.

Among the concerns were increased traffic issues on a narrow residential street, deliveries, the existing number of shops on the Agbrigg Road area, increased litter and anti-social behaviour and even a lack of advertising of the plans in the immediate area.

There were 115 letters of objections in total.

Oakenshaw Road.

One wrote: "The area doesn't require another store it needs much more focus on creating more community, tidying up the run-down housing, bringing the current stores' fronts up to a decent standard, providing more bins and parking as well as improving the congestion already created by the new City Fields estate.

Another said: "Please don't change this area into a slum, we want to be treated the same way Sandal and other regions of Wakefield. "

Despite this, there were few concerns raised by the police, or by Highways.

The planning officer at Wakefield Council also said it was an "appropriate location" and would "not result in significant detrimental impacts upon this urban location".