Restaurant and takeaway rejected over noise threat

Plans to transform a street-corner cafe into a restaurant and takeaway have been rejected by Wakefield Council.

The cafe sits on the corner of Leeds Road and Annie Street in Outwood.



And there had been hopes to alter the opening times to cater for the evening trade.



The applicant, a Mr M Tofayel, predicted that the takeaway service would cover up to 30 per cent of their takings.



With the cafe currently operating through daytime hours, planners said it could create problems on an evening.



They said: “By virtue of the increased noise, disturbance and activity as a result of the evening opening hours the proposal will cause significant harm to the living conditions and quality of life of occupiers of residential properties.”



Seven letters of objections were also sent to the council from residents, concerned about parking, noise and even the threat of vermin from takeaway food and wrappers.