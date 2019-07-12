Retired miner Harry was ‘a hardworking man who was devoted to his family’

A retired miner who died when he was knocked off his mobility scooter by a car has been described as a “very special man.”

Harry Hogg, 84, was a trustee of Kellingley Miners’ Social Club, which he attended on a daily basis.

After suffering a stroke in 2016, Mr Hogg was advised to give up driving and purchased a mobility scooter, Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard.

In a statement read to the court, his wife, Mary, said: “Harry lived a full and happy life. He was a hard working man who was devoted to his family and would do anything for them.

“Harry will be sorely missed by all that knew him and it is something I can say with pride when I say that Harry Hogg was my husband.”

Karen Dobson, Mr Hogg’s daughter, said: “He always said if he were to die tomorrow he would die a happy man, because he’s had a bloody good life.”

The incident took place on the sliproad between the A612 and the A645 Pontefract Road on Friday, October 12, 2018, an inquest heard.

Mr Hogg, of Downland Crescent, Knottingley, had been on his way to the gym when he attempted to cross the road and was hit by an oncoming Land Rover Discovery shortly after 6.30am. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died later that day.

The driver told the inquest he had reacted as quickly as he could and did not believe there was any alternative action he could have taken.

Vicky Meadows, Mr Hogg’s granddaughter, told the driver: “I just want to say as a family we don’t want you to live with this for the rest of your life.

“My grandfather had a fantastic life and he would not want you to carry this with you.”

Recording a conclusion of a road traffic incident, Oliver Longstaff, Assistant Coroner, said: “When all is said and done this is an accident. Nobody wanted it to happen and nobody has done anything deliberate to cause it to happen.”