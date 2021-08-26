Retired senior fire officer says obstructing traffic island is ‘putting lives at risk’

George Jennings injured himself attempting to fix a drain at his home in Horbury and a traffic island at the end of his street prevented the ambulance reaching him. Picture Scott Merrylees

George Jennings, from Horbury, has 30 years’ experience working at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

He said he has seen the same kind of road layout result in people being killed when fire engines were unable to reach homes.

Earlier this month he injured his leg doing work in his garden on South Avenue and had to wait more than three hours because the island meant an ambulance could not reach him.

He said if there was a fire in any of the houses at that end of the street then a fire engine would not be able to reach them to put it out.

He said: “Because of where the island is there is not enough space to go into the cul de sac.

“The ambulance had to go right down the road. And it’s just pot luck in terms of parking. If vehicles are parked overnight you can’t get out.

“The appliance would not be able to get down to park near the properties.

“That would enable a fire – god forbid – to take hold and become a fully developed house fire. It could be loss of life and loss of property.

“I’ve seen it happen in my 30 year career and have seen fatalities as well because we haven’t got as close to a fire as we needed.”

Mr Jennings is calling on Wakefield Council to undertake a full review of road layouts and make adjustments where similar safety problems are found.

He added: “I think the council has a duty and responsibilty to look at these access problems.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We are sorry to learn about the difficulties encountered by Mr Jennings following his recent accident

“This island has been in place for many years and has not – as far as we are aware – caused any access issues for emergency vehicles, until now. We will review the position of the traffic island and street-lighting to see if there is anything we can do to improve accessibility.