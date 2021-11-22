Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield's early morning run through Wakefield as part of 101-mile challenge for MND

The former Rhinos captain began his epic 101-mile run this morning to raise funds in the battle against motor neurone disease (MND)

The former Rhinos captain began his epic 101-mile run this morning to raise funds in the battle against motor neurone disease (MND)

The 41-year-old is aiming to run from Leicester - where he now works as an assistant-coach for the Tigers rugby union club - to Leeds in just 24 hours.

And he will be passing through our district in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

At 2.40am (Tuesday), if all goes to plan, Kevin will be passing by Southmoor Road, Hemsworth to The Hide Steakhouse at Fitzwilliam.

From there, at 3.40am he will make his way to Starbucks on Neil Fox Way and onto Outwood Primary Academy at 4.40am before heading onto to Belle Isle in South Leeds.

The ‘extra mile challenge’ comes a year after Kevin raised more than £2.5m for MND research by running seven marathons in seven days.

He has already been pledged around £50,000 more than his initial £100,000 target, which will be split between the MND Association and Leeds hospitals’ charity appeal for the Rob Burrow MND Care Centre in the city.

The run will be split into 7km segments, each must be completed within an hour before the next one starts on the hour.

Organisers are keen to change that this time around and supporters are being encouraged to get out there to cheer their hero on.

Make sure to check the timetable and route so you can be there to support him along the way at www.mndassociation.orgIf you can't be there to support Kevin in person, then follow along with #TheExtraMile on Twitter to keep up to date with the challenge.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Kevin said: "Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge I have ever attempted but I know it will mean so much to so many people if we can reach our fundraising target.

"I am sure there will be tough times as we pound the streets during the day and night, in cold November temperatures, but knowing the good we can all achieve together will be a huge motivation for everyone involved."

Rob Burrow’s plight has captured public attention nationwide since he was diagnosed with MND, which is a terminal illness with no known cure, in December, 2019..

Kevin said: “We are running on behalf of Rob, but for two great charities Rob is so passionate about.

“That is really important to all of us; he is certainly the big motivator in this, the inspiration.