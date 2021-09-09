Rob Burrow: My Year with MND shortlisted for National Television Award tonight

In a bid to raise awareness of the devastating disease, Rob and his family allowed the cameras to document his journey, speaking with Rob, wife Lindsey, his parents and their close friends.

Rob, who was recently named patron of the MND Association, is up for the award in the Authored Documentary category.

Other nominations in the same category are 'Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children, Katie Price: Harvey and Me and Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency.

Rob Burrow MBE was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 aged just 37.

