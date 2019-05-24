Royal duo set to rule over Middlestown Gala

Royal successors have been registered already for the upcoming Middlestown Gala, with the event’s king and queen now chosen.

Declan Greenwood and Rose Siddall, both in year four at Middlestown Primary Academy, will be presiding over the annual event planned for Saturday, June 8.

Running from noon until 4pm on Denby Grange Cricket Field on Smithy Lane, Overton, there will not a procession this year, but there will be live music and dance performances, games, stalls, and Yorkshire Owl Experience.

There will also be a barbecue, beer tent, and plenty of other refreshments.