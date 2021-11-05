RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield: Photoshoots, Winter walks and Christmas fair - here's how to get involved

The last couple of years have had such a harsh impact on small, local charities like the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch who rely on in-person fundraisers to connect with their local community and raise money for rescues in their care.

However, as indoor events return, the branch has made the most of what’s left of 2021 and scheduled a range or exciting and inviting events for all ages.

Throughout November, the branch has weekly ‘Puppy’ and ‘Adult Dog’ playtime sessions running at their brilliant Off-Lead space. The ‘Puppy playtime’ events take place every Saturday until the end of November, and the ‘Boys Club & Ladies Time’ dog playtime events are every Sunday.

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch has a calendar full of events coming up over the next few months and invites the general public, with pets and without, to join them in raising funds for local rescues in West Yorkshire.

The branch’s fundraising photoshoots with the talented Ben Adams Photography are back too, with three wonderful winter wonderland shoots taking place this month. This weekend they have a ‘Winter’ shoot with a few available places, and their ‘Christmas’ shoots on November 13, 14 , 27 and 28 have waiting list spaces.

If it’s festive fun for all of the family you’re looking for, then make sure you head down to their East Ardsley branch on Saturday, November 20 for an afternoon of games like their popular tombola, a raffle, baked goods and stalls from small local businesses they’re supporting. Entry is only £1 for adults and 50p for children, with all profits raised going towards the rescue animals at the centre of Christmas.

If you love decorations, the charity is also hosting a bespoke ‘Wreath Making’ workshop this December to encourage those with a love of crafts and Christmas to create their own wreath.

The event is a fundraiser for the local rescues at the branch, and you can contact the branch if you would like to be put on a waiting list.

If you prefer the great outdoors, why not gather all of your friends, family and four legged companions to attend their annual ‘Paws ‘4’ a Christmas Walk’ which will be taking place on Sunday, December 12.

The walk is around 4km and will begin and end at the branch, with doggy goody bags and Santa hats provided. The fundraising team encourages all wishing to take part to get sponsored for the walk, to raise more money for rescues who won’t have a forever family with them this Christmas.

Andrea Loftus, Digital Marketing and Communications Assistant at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch said: “It’s so wonderful to see that our community is just as excited as we are to have our in-person events back up and running. We were overwhelmed by the support shown for our virtual fundraisers throughout 2020, but it’ so special to have in-person events running for both pets and their owners that help to raise profits for the vital work we do at our branch.

“If you’re looking for that model Christmas card shot, our pet photoshoots sound perfect for you, and if you want a fun afternoon out for all of the family then come along to our Christmas Fayre for festive fun with four legged friends. We are proud to have events that appeal to different members of our community, and we hope they help to attract new supporters who we can’t wait to welcome to our branch.”

Attendance for the events over the next two months are day dependent, with some requiring prebooked times and other open to on-the-day attendance. Make sure you keep up to date with the event pages and information on their website and social media for the latest updates.

If you’re not a fan of the festive season, you can make some plans for 2022 thanks to their ‘Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge’ next June. Grab your best friend and sign up together, or get the whole family involved and raise money for dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs at the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch.