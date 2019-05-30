Separate races were held on Saturday for men, women, youths and children.

Runners dig deep at National Coal Mining Museum's Caphouse Colliery Coal Race

Hardy runners tested their mettle at the National Coal Mining Museum in this year’s Caphouse Colliery Coal Race.

They each lugged sacks of coal ranging in weight from 5kg to 50kg along an 800-metre course in a gruelling race between the former Overton colliery and Hope Pit at the museum site.
Each runner lugged sacks of coal ranging in weight from 5kg to 50kg along an 800-metre course.

Runner

Runners in the kids race who took part in the event.

All ages

The men's race was tough in the warm weather.

Heavy load

The day was inspired by the annual World Coal Carrying Championships at Gawthorpe, first staged in the 1960s.

Tough stuff

