RuPaul's Drag Race UK reveals West Yorkshire drag queen Divina De Campo as contestant

A West Yorkshire drag queen has been picked to appear on the upcoming UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Divina De Campo, 35, from Brighouse, is due to appear on the reality show when it is aired by BBC Three later this year.

The other queens, who have been "handpicked for their huge slaying potential by Mama Ru herself" are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne and Vinegar Strokes.

RuPaul said: "Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special. I can't wait for the UK - and the world - to fall in love with them the same way I did."

Divina De Campo has previously appeared on BBC One show The Voice, and locally has performed multiple times at The Viaduct in Leeds's LGBTQ+ area.

Michelle Visage and RuPaul, who has unveiled the 10 drag queens who will compete in the first UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race. Credit: PA.

She told the BBC that her drag is "old school glamour".

"As a kid I was dressing up in dresses all the time, but the first time I went out, I went out as Christina Aguilera from the Moulin Rouge video."

The queen said: "You’ll get some opera, Italian aria, some pop tunes, some show tunes, some blue tunes I like sing things that are a bit more challenging or exciting that makes people say: 'Oh my god, I wasn't expecting that'."

After starting drag almost 15 years ago, Divina said that RuPaul’s Drag Race has had a huge impact.

"I started drag in 2005 and the internet was only just becoming a thing so there weren’t loads of makeup tutorials or lessons about how to make wigs or any of that stuff.

"There was almost none of that online. That has changed dramatically in the last ten years because Drag Race has a cult following and people are making content so that you can now find how to do a smokey eye, a cut crease, a bold lip, or teach yourself how to make dresses.

"So because of the effect of Drag Race and all of us wanting to be a bit better, and look better, I think it has elevated my drag and we’ve seen that all through the UK. Everybody’s just pitching a bit higher all the time."

Celebrity guest judges for the UK series include Maisie Williams, Cheryl and Andrew Garfield, while Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be on rotating judging duties.

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island star Curtis, will be superstar coaches alongside British singer and producer MNEK, while Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will be celebrity guests for the show's Snatch Game challenge, which sees the drag queens do their best impersonations of famous figures of their choice.

All 10 queens will be taking part in Manchester Pride on August 24 for their first official appearance.

The US series of the show has been a hit around the world and has won a string of Emmys.

