Scooter riders make annual trips to Prince of Wales Hospice and Wakefield Hospice

Riders saddled up for a charity run on Sunday to visit the hospices across the district and beyond.

More than 40 moped enthusiasts took to the road to help raise cash for the causes, taking in the Prince of Wales Hospice and Wakefield Hospice, as well as Martin House in Wetherby, Kirkwood in Huddersfield and Marie Curie in Bradford.

More than £700 was raked in for the Prince of Wales Hospice alone for those who took part in the annual Scoot de Hospice.

Michelle Grainger, a loyal supporter of the Prince of Wales Hospice, arranged the event with the Pontefract Scooter Club.

She said: “I hoped to raise awareness for all Hospices’ across Yorkshire. I would like to thank Pontefract Scooter Club, and everyone who came along for the ride. The sun was shining and we had a brilliant day!”

The event is part of Michelle’s ‘Nifty at Fifty’ fundraising year, in which she is hoping to raise £30,000 for the Prince of Wales to mark her 50th birthday.