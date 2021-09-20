Search for women who attended Rugby League Cup Final at Wembley before 1975 for project

The project hopes to interview women who travelled from the north of England to Wembley before 1975.

The project is being run by historian Dr Victoria Dawson, an honorary researcher at University College London.

Victoria said: “We hope to interview women who travelled from the north of England to Wembley before 1975.

“We want to know about the whole Wembley experience, what made them decide to go, what the journey was like and what they felt when they got there.

“We’re especially looking for women who went to London for the very first time to go to the final, or who travelled to London by train.”

Whilst much has been written about Wembley finals and players’ experiences, female fans’ experiences have not been documented.

“The Challenge Cup Final is a hugely important fixture in the rugby league calendar,” Victoria said.

“We know from video footage and photographs that women went to Wembley in their thousands, many handmaking scarves, rosettes and other items to show their team colours. A trip to Wembley was a special occasion for many women.

“In conducting this research, we want to, for the first time, document women’s experiences of the Wembley trip and shed light on wider question of the place of the sport in the leisure lives of women since 1945.”

“Perhaps you only went once, or you went every year regardless of which teams made the final. Even if you think you have nothing to tell us, please get in touch as your experiences are valuable.

“In the end, your words will feed into our research, and they might even end up in an exhibition at the new National Rugby League Museum when it opens in a few years’ time.”