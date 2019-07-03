Seaside in the City back in Wakefield and Castleford for a weekend of free family fun

Who needs a trip to the coast when you can enjoy the sand between your toes on your doorstep.

Get you buckets and spades at the ready because Seaside in the City will be back in Castleford and Wakefield this August.

Seaside in Castleford will be held on Saturday, August 10, where visitors will find a large sand pit mimicking a beach, free donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, funfair rides, street entertainment, children’s workshops, mobile catering units selling hot and cold food all running alongside the normal market.

The beach will then be at Wakefield Precinct for a weekend of fun on the beach, children's rides, free donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, entertainment, workshops and a small street food market with mobile catering units selling hot and cold food.

The beach will be open to enjoy on Saturday August 17 and Sunday August 19 from 10am-5pm.