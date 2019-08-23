Second annual Friarwood Festival is an 'incredible' success

Around 4,000 people enjoyed the music in the Friarwood Valley Gardens to celebrate the second Friarwood Festival.

The family festival took place on Saturday afternoon, featuring live music on an outdoor stage.

There were live performances from bands and artists until 9pm, including, Sandra’s Wedding, Tiffany Belle, Scott Phoenix, Big Day and many more.

View photos from the festival here.

Local organisations and groups helped with the decorations and school children created the 4ft tall display spelling out ‘FRIARWOOD FESTIVAL’.

Rachel Riley, one of the organisers, said: “The day was incredible, we had roughly 4,000 people throughout the day, it was a huge success.

“All thanks go to the Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens and volunteers who helped before the festival and on the day.

“Pontefract has a great community, everyone pulled together. Huge thanks to sponsors and volunteers, teamwork makes the dreamwork! We’ll need more volunteers for next year.”