Sex-mad Daddy Long Legs are set to invade Wakefield homes

Daddy Long Legs are about to descend on homes in Wakefield - and they're urgently looking to find a mate.

Experts say the flying creatures are seen more often at this time of year because it's their mating season - meaning that millions of the creatures will hatch from eggs in the next few weeks.

Daddy Long Legs only live for 10 to 15 days so they have to quickly search for a mate so the females can lay eggs.

Like moths, they are nocturnal and attracted to light so start to descend on homes when the days get shorter, which is why they may soon end up in your living room.

What are Daddy Long Legs?

Daddy Long Legs is a term used to describe a Harvestman (which resembles a spider) or a species of spider called Pholcus Phalangioides (cellar spider).

More commonly the name is given to a Crane Fly, a flying six-legged insect which resembles a giant mosquito.

The slender, long-legged fly is grey-brown with dark brown leading edges to its wings.

According to the RSPB, Crane Flies are completely harmless despite the urban myth that they are full of poison.