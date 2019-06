Do you recognise this rabbit? The furry friend was found in Wakefield today, and the hunt is on to locate his owners.

The cuddly friend, a Peter Rabbit toy, was found at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre earlier today.

In a tweet, the shopping centre said: "Lost - one little cutey going by the name of Peter Rabbit. Found in our centre today. Can anyone help reunite 🐰 with this little 👶owner?"

If you think you can help find Peter's family, contact Trinity Walk Shopping Centre.