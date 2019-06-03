Siobhan Phillips 'on cloud nine' after Britain's Got Talent final

Britain's Got Talent finalist Siobhan Phillips said she was "on cloud nine" after performing on the live show yesterday evening.

Despite failing to place in the top three, Siobhan, from Normanton, said she believed the talent show had changed her life.

The comedy vocalist, who has worked in the industry for 26 years, entertained viewers with a song about her mother.

She sang: "If it's not one thing it's your mother. She'll spend hours sharing missing dogs from Luton, though she lives 200 miles away.

"When I pointed this out, I heard her shout 'Well he might have jumped on a train.'

"If it's not one thing it's your mother, always [pointing out when you have piled on weight.

"She'll bang on and on about healthy eating, and then offer you a massive slice of cake.

"She will never ever answer her mobile, for it's left at home on charge when she goes out. But if you do the same she'll call the police and the army to locate your whereabouts."

The song earned Siobhan a standing ovation, but was not enough to scoop the grand prize, which was awarded to Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery.

Figures released by ITV show that Siobhan received 4 per cent of the public vote in last night's live final, down from 15.9 per cent in her semi-final last Tuesday evening.

But magicians 4MG, who beat Siobhan in the semi-final with 28.2 per cent of the votes, fared worse, and earned just 2.3 per cent of the final votes.

Mr Thackery, who dedicated his rendition of Love Changes Everything to his late wife Joan, earned a massive 25.3 per cent of the public vote in Sunday's final.

Speaking after the show, Siobhan said: "I'm on cloud nine! Do you know what? It's been an absolutely fantastic night.

"Thank you to everybody that votes for me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Like I say, I'm on cloud nine.

"It's changed my life, this is going to change my life this whole journey, and I thank you so much for voting for me."

Siobhan is expected to appear on ITV's Loose Women later today, to talk about her experience on the show.