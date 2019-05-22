The skate park was officially opened.

Skaters roll into town to see the new £160K skate park officially opened

Skaters rolled into town for the grand opening of a new £160,000 purpose built park.

A professional display team were on hand to give demonstrations at the new skate park at Minsthorpe on Saturday.

Skaters and scooter fans alike joined in the opening day.

1. Tricks

People flocked to test out the new park.

2. Flips

Pro skaters visited the park.

3. Skater

A skate boarder shows his moves.

4. Skills

