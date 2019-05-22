Skaters roll into town to see the new £160K skate park officially opened
Skaters rolled into town for the grand opening of a new £160,000 purpose built park.
A professional display team were on hand to give demonstrations at the new skate park at Minsthorpe on Saturday.
1. Tricks
Skaters and scooter fans alike joined in the opening day.
2. Flips
People flocked to test out the new park.
3. Skater
Pro skaters visited the park.
4. Skills
A skate boarder shows his moves.
