Snoop Dog set for massive Leeds First Direct Arena show

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg will touch down in Leeds next year for a show at the city's First Direct Arena.

The LA rapper and actor will perform on Tuesday, April 14 at the city's arena as part of his six date ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ UK tour..

The forthcoming tour sees Snoop touring in support of his 17th album I Wanna Thank Me, and documentary of the same name, released earlier this year.

The tour sees Snoop Dogg enlist a selection of his key collaborators from the breadth of his iconic music career including further West Coast hip hop royalty; Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. They will also be joined by the multi-million streamed Irish rap duo Versatile.

The rapper is no stranger to Leeds having performed a set in the city on his birthday in 2014.

I Wanna Thank Me celebrates 25 years of his career which has seen him release multiple chart-topping, multi-platinum records and star in Oscar-winning movies.

Snoop's first album, the Dre-produced Doggystyle(1993), climbed its way to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's hip-hop and Top 200 charts, based in part on the success of the singles "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" and "Gin and Juice."

He also branched out into acting during the same period and appeared in several films, including Starsky & Hutch, The Wash and Training Day.

Tickets are available on O2 Pre-Sale today (Oct 2nd), via MJR Pre-Sale at 9am on Friday Oct 4th and go on general sale at 9am Monday October 7th via bit.ly/SnoopDogg2020.