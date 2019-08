From Bob the Builder to Rosie and Jim, and ET to Spider Man, South Hiendley pulled out all the stops at its first scarecrow festival.

A total of 62 scarecrows went on display in the village and £880 was raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

First prize went to Dorothy by Cheryl and daughter Beau, 2nd prize was Paddington Bear by Mr and Mrs Rush, and third was Awful Auntie by Karen Harris.

The winners displays were chosen by a representative from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.