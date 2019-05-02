Spring in full swing as Gawthorpe maypole festival returns

Spring will be in full swing this Bank Holiday weekend in Gawthorpe as the village’s maypole festival return for the 145th time.

The annual Maypole Procession and Feast parade will tour the streets of Gawthorpe and Ossett on Saturday.

Gawthorpe Maypole Committee secretary, Duncan Smith, said: “Thousands of people come to the event every year.

“The main thing for us is that everyone enjoys themselves.

“Our aim this year is to raise enough money to secure the event for next year.”

“If every one digs deep to give 50p to our collectors we will have raised an amazing amount.”

“It is a fantastic community event and we are hoping to get good weather again like last year – because that helps to make the day so much more enjoyable.”

The procession will begin outside Highfield School, at 2pm, and pass through Gawthorpe and Ossett, before Maypole dancers entertain the crowd in the village, at one of only three permanent Maypoles in the UK.

It will take a loop down High Street in the village, up Pickering, across Cross Street and then back in front of the Shoulder of Mutton Pub. It will then travel on Swithenbank, and out onto Leeds Road.

Entries to the procession ,including children and adult’s fancy dress and floats, can be made until 1pm on the day.

May Queen Jodi-Leigh Taylor, 16, will lead the procession in a horse drawn carriage, accompanied by maids of honour Lexi Watson, Leah-Grace Booth, Emily Perry and Lydia Hudson.