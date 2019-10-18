Step back in time with the hits of the 90s as S Club, 911 and Ultrabeat head for Wakefield

Take a step back in time to the 90s at Mecca Wakefield, as S Club, 911, Ultrabeat, and Noughty Nineties perform their best loved hits.

On Saturday, December 7 these 90s legends will take you back in time for a night to remember, giving you the chance to sing along to some of their biggest hits including Don’t Stop Movin, All I Want Is You, and Pretty Green Eyes.

The DJ will then take to the decks to keep the party, and the dance floor, going late into the evening.

The night will kick start with Bonkers Bingo and for those brave enough to join the mayhem, the team at Mecca Wakefield guarantee a whirlwind of games, dance offs, and funky costumes, all combined perfectly with the traditional elements of bingo.

Mel Kassim, club manager at Mecca Wakefield, said: “Our Rewind events are always a sell out and I’m sure this one will be no exception.

"What better way to kick start the festive period than a night of fun-filled nostalgia, with some great acts, fantastic food & drink offers and the most interactive, off the wall, games of bingo you’ll have ever played!”

“The line-up really is fantastic and I'm sure each and every band will have people singing along from the moment they take to the stage, so get your friends and work colleagues together, for a night to remember!"

Doors open at 5:30pm and the fun starts with Bonkers Bingo from 6:30pm.

Tickets start from £15 and can be purchased at the club or online here.

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over - please bring photo ID to prove you are over 18.