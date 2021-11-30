Storm Arwen: Pontefract couple stranded in the Tan Hill Inn for three nights.

The entrance to the Tan Hill Inn covered by a snowdrift

Martin and Stephanie Overton, along with dozens of others had gone to the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales on Friday to see an Oasis tribute band.

At the end of the night they opened the pub door to return to their camper van and were met wit a six-foot snowdrift.

Martin said: "We had to wade through the snow the wind was so strong you had to walk sideways. We couldn't see a thing you just had to guess which was your campervan - it was quite scary but at the same time exciting.

Martin Overton braving the weather at Britain's highest pub.

"There was a couple in a tent which was in shreds - they ended up on the pub floor that night."

After a restless night Martin and Stephanie found the van was covered by a thick layer of ice and they had difficulty opening the doors.

When they made their way to the pub which is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level they found people asleep on the lounge floor.

"Everyone rallied round and helped out with toiletries and the staff, who were absolutely fantastic, made breakfast for everyone", said Martin.

"We were told that because of damage to power cables the roads were unusable and we wouldn't be able to leave."

All the 60 or so guests stayed in the pub throughout Saturday and were looked after by staff who provided them with food and drink throughout the day.

Martin said: "It was like one big happy family, everyone pulled together including the band.

"It was the most bizarre weekend I've ever spent but one of the best - it was unreal.

"We did quizzes, karaoke and on Sunday the band got out their guitars and we all sang along together."

"The snowploughs got through on Sunday but we were told it was not safe to leave until the gritters had been.

"That happened overnight and we were able to get out on Monday morning in convoy with other vehicles to help each other in case of problems."