‘Successful future’ ahead for Ossett Brewery

Ossett Brewery is poised for its next stage of growth with the appointment of a new Managing Director.

Alex Minett was latterly on-trade sales director at Red Bull, and at Ossett he will be tasked with accelerating growth following the exciting £1.7million investment in brewing capacity, warehouse facilities and equipment, building works and new packaging resources.

Alex said: “I am really looking forward to playing my part in taking Ossett forward at this very exciting time. The brewing and pub industry is experiencing a very vibrant period, with many new challenges and opportunities.

“Ossett has a reputation for having amazing people and for producing excellent beers and I look forward to harnessing both to help deliver a successful future for the brewery and the brands.”

Ossett has a group turnover of £17m and a workforce of over 400 local employees.

On top of the new appointment, work is also underway for the exciting new rebrand to be launched in November for the brewery, featuring brand new pump clip designs for the core range and seasonal beers, a company logo and various POS.

Ossett has invested over £3million over the last two years in the existing Ossett Brewery site and its new brewery, Salt Beer Factory.

Ossett owner Jamie Lawson said: “As we complete our very substantial investments in the brewery we are delighted to welcome Alex to the team. These are very exciting and challenging times in the fiercely competitive brewing and pub industry. We are now set to build on our roots as a high quality cask ale brewer and further grow business for our brands.”