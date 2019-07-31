Superdrug recalls pregnancy vitamins because they 'don't contain enough folic acid to prevent spinal defects'

Superdrug has recalled a batch of pregnancy vitamins because they don't contain the folic acid required to prevent spinal defects in their unborn child.

Gummies Pregnancy Vitamins orange flavour are being recalled - Sku code 769165.

They said on their website: "We've voluntarily taken this decision because whilst this product is safe to use and meets the EU and UK regulations which recommends a 200mcg daily allowance of folic acid, we recognise that NHS guidance goes further than the legal requirement and recommends a 400mcg folic acid daily supplement to be taken before pregnancy until 12 weeks pregnant."

They say that customers are advised to stop using the product and to return it to any Superdrug store where they will receive a full refund.

No other Superdrug Pregnancy Care vitamins are affected.

They said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."