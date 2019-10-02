Supermarket scraps unlimited parking in Pontefract

A supermarket has tightened up on its free parking by introducing a time limit.

Up until recently there were no restrictions to park in Aldi on Pontefract’s South Baileygate.

But now signs have been put up to say that motorists are permitted to stay for a maximum of 90 minutes, with no return for four hours.

The sign states the car park is for “Aldi customers only” and only while they are shopping there.

Those who exceed the time limit could land themselves a £70 fine.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We’ve introduced a 90 minute parking restriction at the South Baileygate store to encourage fair usage and ensure we can offer free parking to our customers.”

People took to social media to voice their opinions on the change, with one saying: “Unfortunately, people must be abusing the car park for Aldi to put this in place.”