Supporter signs up for first Wakefield Hospice Night Run 10k in dad’s memory

Wakefield Hospice supporter Jo de Tute will be taking part in the inuagural Night Run 10k in memory of her dad on what would have been his 70th birthday.

She will be joined by 13 other family members for the run on Saturday, October 12. Her dad John was cared for by the Aberford Road Hospice.

Jo said: “We’d already had experience of Wakefield Hospice as they’d cared for dad’s brother Peter on his passing in 2017, so when dad finally became too ill to be cared for at home, there was no doubt in both his mind and ours that Wakefield

Hospice was where he should go. The care given over the few weeks he was there was the best it could possibly have been and he improved enough to come home for his last few weeks, for which we will always be thankful.

“When the date for the Wakefield Hospice Night 10k run came through, there was only one thing we could do ... Dad would have been 70 on that day. In memory of him, we all decided as a family to take part. The support he and the rest of the family received and are still receiving from the hospice was, and is, fantastic and we will always be grateful for that.”

The Wakefield Hospice Night Run 10k will set off at 7.30pm and will berfully lit roads with full road closures in place.

Jamie Strachan, events fundraiser, said: “In addition to the care that John and Peter received, Jo and many members of her family have gone on to receive bereavement support and complimentary therapies. None of these services would be possible without the generous support of the Wakefield community. Whilst places left are limited we encourage as many people as possible to sign up the Wakefield Hospice Night Run 10k sponsored by Card Factory Foundation.”

Sign up at bit.ly/2klBZYx or call 01924 331401.