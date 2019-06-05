Swim with whales for FREE at Castleford's Xscape this World Oceans Day

ImmotionVR are offering people a FREE virtual reality experience this weekend as part of World Oceans Day.

Visitors to the complex will be able to dive deep into the South Pacific Ocean for what they describe as an 'unforgettable' underwater adventure with some of nature's most breathtaking creatures.

|

Immotion are offering all visitors a free Swimming with Humpbacks experience this Saturday, June 8.

Building on Immotion’s expertise in VR aquatics, the experience is the first instalment in Immotion’s Blue Ocean series.

Filmed in The Kingdom of Tonga, viewers can witness incredible scenes including a female giving birth and bonding with her calf, young whales playing together, and a frenetic heat run, which involves males vying for the attention of the female whale and chasing her in an ocean sprint that can go on for hours.

Guests (aged 6+) will be able to enjoy this complementary fully-immersive experience thanks to Immotion’s state-of-the-art cinema pods, motion simulators and wrap-around sound in a truly unapparelled VR experience.

|

For more information visit their website here