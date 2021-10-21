Taco Bell to open at Xscape next week

Xscape

The famous Mexican-inspired American company will be opening for business at Xscape, and the first 100 hundred customers through the door on opening day, which will be Friday, October 29, will receive a free taco.

The company has over 7,000 restaurants in the United States, but this is only the 74th to open in the UK, the first opening in 2010.

The menu consists mainly of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

Taco Bell's Mexican-inspired food.

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: "We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Castleford.

“The people of Castleford have been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances. We look forward to feeding residents from Friday onwards."

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to takeaway.