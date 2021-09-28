Team to tackle London Marathon for Wakefield Hospice

This year the hospice has a team of seven runners who will be donning a Wakefield Hospice running vest to help raise awareness and support for hospice care by running 26.2 miles.

Fundraising Manager Keeley Harrison said: "We would like to wish all our marathon runners good luck for Sunday.

"They have all worked so hard with months of intensive training to prepare for the big race; they have shown so much commitment and dedication especially after places we deferred last year.

Nicky Harley, Mark Smith, Jordan Ripley amd Christian Brooks.

"We are so grateful to each and every one of them for running to support patient care at Wakefield Hospice."

The Wakefield Hospice runners are:

Jordon Ripley will be running his third marathon but his first in race conditions.

He said: "I took part in the virtual London Marathon last October and also ran one in April last year on the original date the marathon should have been held. I felt an achievement running virtually, so being able to run in race conditions and with a crowd, is something I’m really looking forward to.”

To sponsor Jordon, visit his fundraising page here.

Mark Smith has taken part in several marathons over the years, the last one was in Florence.

He said: “This year I have set myself the challenge to complete what could be my final marathon in London. I’m really looking forward to taking part and raising as much money as possible for the hospice."

Christian Brooks is 35 years old and running his first marathon and if all goes well in the London Marathon, he’ll be attempting the Yorkshire Marathon in two weeks to support of the

hospice.

He said: “To run around London in an event like this is a once in a life time opportunity and I've heard so many great stories from people who have run it before. I have attempted to get a place in the London Marathon for the last eight years with no success so when the opportunity came to run in support of Wakefield Hospice I had to say yes.”

To sponsor Christian, visit his fundraising page here.

Nicky Harley is 43, from Stanley and is running her first marathon.

She said: "When my dad, Richard Harley died, I realised how vital the hospice is to both patients and their families. Recently a dear friend received end of life care at the hospice and his family received excellent care. I'm running the London Marathon in both their memories. It will be an emotional day.”

To sponsor Nicky, visit her fundraising page: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NickyHarleyAsh Roden is 28 and also running his first marathon and where better than London?

He said: “I wanted to run for the hospice as somebody close to me spent the last few months of their life being cared for by the hospice, it’s a local charity that does brilliant work.”

To sponsor Ash, click here.

Rachel Hodgson has run five marathons and this year is running her own virtual marathon.

She said: “I’ve done the Yorkshire Marathon four times and London once. They never get any easier, no matter how many you do and the training is a huge commitment.”

To sponsor Rachel click here.

Rebecca Malley is running her first marathon although did run the virtual London Marathon last year when the actual race was cancelled.

She said: “It’s been a lifelong dream to run the London Marathon as I had entered for the past eight years and was never lucky enough but in 2019 I was fortunate enough to get a ballot place.

"Fingers crossed my dream to run the 2021 marathon will finally come true and I can’t wait to take in the atmosphere and the crowds support.

"Wakefield Hospice cared for my Nana until she passed away in 2016 so I would like to show my appreciation by giving something back. The care that the hospice provided was second to none and I will be forever grateful.”