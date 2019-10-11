Tell us what needs to change in your town and we will put it to the people in power

If you could change one thing to make your town better what would it be?

This week the Express is opening a survey into how residents think their towns should change in the future and what those in power should be looking at.

Castleford

From investment in transport to the empty retail units, we are asking for your opinions on what our towns need.

The Wakefield district has been hit by the same problems as so many other towns and cities in the north of England in the last 10 years but it also has a burgeoning nightlife scene, world class cultural attractions and a rich history.

We are giving you the chance to tell us how you think our town centres can be improved - and where their strengths lie. Your opinions will direct how we report on the centres, the issues we focus on, and what we fight for.

Express deputy editor Gavin Murray said: “We are asking you to lead the way in our coverage of the district.

Hemsworth

“We want you to tell us what matters to you and what you want to see as the district goes through an important time of change.

“We have a broad and diverse collection of towns, each with their own issues as well as crucial things in common.

“And no one knows our them better than the people who live and work here and the things that are important to you will form the basis of this campaign - we will dedicate our coverage to making your views heard.”

Your views may be quoted and we will use what you tell us to form the basis of stories we report on in the coming weeks and months. Please let us know which town or towns in the district you are referring to.

Normanton

Click here to take our town centre survey

South Elmsall