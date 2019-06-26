Tennis courts to re-open in Wakefield after £160,000 refurbishment

The tennis courts at Thornes Park will re-open this Saturday after a £160,000 refurbishment.

To celebrate the opening, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have scheduled a Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend, in which LTA-accredited coach Dwight Brown will be running taster tennis sessions for members of the public. These include mini tennis, cardio tennis and a taster Tennis for Free session.

The refit has seen almost 3,500 square metres of new playing surface laid, new sport fencing and court dividers and the installation of six new nets.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: "The fantastic work which has been done to refurbish these tennis courts is down to the Community Infrastructure Levy.

"These community funding streams provide a great opportunity to get additional support for projects that will make a real difference to our communities.

"We were very keen to see the facilities in Thornes Park improved for the local community and visitors to the park. Coun Michel Graham has led the way in securing this funding as ward councillor and I hope many future generations will be able to enjoy these tennis courts."

The work has been funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The CIL is a charge per square metre on new developments, which is paid by the developers and landowners. The charges apply to new residential developments, retail warehouses and large supermarkets.

Wakefield Council allocates 25 per cent of the CIL to the neighbourhoods where it is raised – this element is called the Neighbourhood Fund, which identifies opportunities to improve or develop infrastructure in the local area.

The tennis courts will re-open at 2pm on Saturday, June 29.

The Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend will take place between 2pm-3.30pm on Saturday 29 June. You can sign up for specific sessions here https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/Events/ThornesPark/07878fbd-5cdc-424a-a6c7-87e85498aea2 or walk-ups on the day are equally welcome.