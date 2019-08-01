The 10 sites where 892 new homes should be built in Rothwell, Lofthouse, Robin Hood and Methley

A farm, a former mill and even a garden centre in south Leeds are likely to be redeveloped for housing after a new document from Leeds City Council was rubber-stamped this month

The site allocations plan (SAP) is the city’s new housing master plan, outlining in extensive detail where new homes should be built in Leeds over the coming decade.

Following a year of disagreements, which culminated in an inquiry into the plans, Leeds City Council this month finally rubber-stamped the document.

The SAP is split into 10 “housing characteristic areas”, each with their own proposed sites earmarked for housing and employment development. This article will focus on plans for the “outer south” area. The boundaries for this centre on the main town of Rothwell, and include smaller settlements, including Lofthouse, Robin Hood and Mickletown, and Methley.

As well as housing, the document lists green spaces which should be protected from development.

It is expected that developers will use the SAP as a guide on what they can build in Leeds and whereabouts, while the council claims it will give the city extra protection from “bad developments”.

Sites allocated in the new SAP:

Rothwell Garden Centre, Wood Lane, Rothwell (3.2 hectares) – 52 units.

Haigh Farm, Bullough Lane, Rothwell (8.1 hectares) – 222 units.

Windlesford Green Hostel, Woodlesford (0.7 hectares) – 26 units.

Site at Alma Villas, Woodlesford (0.7 hectares) – 12 units.

Site of Flenoit and Minerva Mills, Oulton (2.3 hectares ) – 70 unit.

Land between Fleet Lane and Methley Lane, Oulton (14.9 hectares) – 339 units.

Land at Main Street and Pitfield Road, Carlton (1.1 hectares) – 36 units.

Land at Swithens Lane, Rothwell (3.2 hectares) – 85 units.

Hunts Farm, Main Street, Methley (1.2 hectares) – 25 units.

Land at Aberford Road, Oulton (1.3 hectares) – 25 units.

It also states that another 4.2 hectare site at Main Street and Pitfield Road, Carlton, should be safeguarded from development until at least 2028.

Part of the site at Fleet Lane and Methley Lane should also be reserved for use as a school, according to the document. A 1.33 hectare site in Aberford Road should also be reserved for general employment use.

A total of 110 sites were included as protected green spaces.