The notorious inmates of HMP Wakefield - the UK's largest high security prison

Often dubbed 'Monster Mansion' Wakefield prison has housed rapist, murderers and serial killers.
It holds around 600 of the country's most dangerous people, mainly sex offenders and prisoners serving life sentences.
Current inmates include Jeremy Bamber, who was charged for the murder of his mother, father, sister and her two sons in Essex on August 6 1985, Sidney Cooke,- a child molester and serial killer, described by The Guardian newspaper in 1999 as 'Britain's most notorious paedophile' and Reynhard Sinaga, who was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes of young men, in Manchester between 2015 and 2017.
Here are some more of the most notorious inmates of Wakefield prison over the decades:
1. Klaus Fuchs
Klaus Fuchs was a German theoretical physicist and atomic spy, who was convicted in 1950 of supplying information to the Soviet Union during the Second World War. He spent nine years and four months in Wakefield prison.
2. Ian Huntley
Ian Huntley was convicted of the murder of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2003 and sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment. He was held at Wakefield prison until January 2008 when he was moved to HMP Frankland.
3. Colin Ireland
Colin Ireland was a British serial killer who murdered five gay men in a three-month span. Ireland died on 21 February 2012 at Wakefield Prison, from pulmonary fibrosis.
4. Harold Shipman
Harold Shipman was a GP found guilty of the murder of 15 patients in 2000, and sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2004, Shipman died by hanging himself in his cell at Wakefield prison.