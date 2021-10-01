The Ridings helps celebrate Wakefield's older people on Silver Sunday

A huge celebration of older people and vulnerable adults organised by Age UK Wakefield District is set to take over The Ridings Centre on Sunday.

Supported by Wakefield Council, it is hoped it will bring together people from all walks of life from the wider district.

The event, which is from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 3, is called Silver Sunday and has been organised for the 30th annual International Day of Older Persons.

Established by the UN in 1991, this year’s worldwide occasion looks at how the pandemic has changed the concepts of age and ageing.

Locally, The Ridings Centre and Age UK Wakefield District have teamed up with the Council’s Shared Lives service and others to deliver a packed programme and raise awareness of key topics tied to older people.

These include the Alzheimer’s Society, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Support, Live Well Wakefield, Nova, Family Fit and Turning Point Talking Therapies.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “It will be an exciting and informative event featuring many of the service providers who have been there for older people and vulnerable adults throughout the pandemic.

“We’ll also be encouraging residents to consider becoming a Shared Lives carer.

“Shared Lives carers provide a unique role supporting some of our most vulnerable residents, and this day is a great reminder that age is just a number, and so to find out how they could make a positive difference by becoming one.”

Themed on the subject of “HOPE”, activities will include a tea dance, craft workshops, seated exercise and much more.

An art walk, displays by the Wakefield Civic Society and Mental Health Museum plus a Harvest Festival service from Wakefield Cathedral are amongst the other attractions.

There will also be a world record attempt in crocheting involving the Community Crafters group.

Meanwhile, the cathedral itself will be open for quiet contemplation and staffed by volunteers for anyone who needs support.

People will also be invited to write messages of hope at the cathedral on postcards supplied by Spectrum People for a public display.

Brenda Wardle, Programme Manager for Age UK Wakefield District, said: “When I first heard about Silver Sunday, I thought it would be a fantastic way for Age UK Wakefield District to celebrate later life.

“I’ve since been delighted with the response from The Ridings Centre and partners across the district to get involved with a joint event.

“I can’t wait to spend the day back in the community offering help, support, and advice to help people make their later life a better life – so many people have said the face-to-face interaction is what they’ve missed the most.”

Lee Appleton, Centre Director at The Ridings Centre, said: “The Ridings is pleased to be continue our partnership with Age UK Wakefield District and welcome the support from the council.

“It’s great that the centre is the focal point to celebrate this amazing day and we had no hesitation in offering the spaces for free to all the fantastic local organisations attending.”