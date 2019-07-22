The Ridings holding 'blockbuster' family events for all the family this summer

There won't be a dull moment throughout the summer holidays for families at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

Starting on Monday, July 29 there will be something for everyone running Monday to Friday from 11am-3pm.

To take part, all you need is to be a member of the centre's kids club, which you can join on the day or by clicking the links below.

The first 100 people per week registering and visiting will receive a free Reel cinema kids ticket.

There will be something different every day, Mondays will have crafts, Tuesdays will be storytime, Wednesday is performance day, Thursday Academy day and Friday it's time to party!

So, here's what's on and when!

Monday, July 29 to August 29 (NOT on Thursday, August 1) - Wild Jungle. Book here

August 5 to August 9 - Toy Box. Book here

August 12 to August 16 - Under the Sea theme. Book here.

August 19 to August 23 - Prince and Princesses theme. Book here.

August 26 to August 30 - Super Hero. Book here.

You only need to register once to visit any day that week.