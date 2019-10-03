The Ridings Shopping Centre joins forces with Trussell Trust to help end hunger and poverty in Wakefield

The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield has announced its first corporate charity partnership with the Trussell Trust, an organisation that aims to end hunger and poverty in the UK.

The Trussell Trust supports more than 1,200 foodbanks across the UK to provide a minimum of three days' nutritionally-balanced emergency food to people in need, as well as providing support to help people resolve the challenges they face.

In 2018-2019, foodbanks in the Trussell Trust's network provided 1.6 million emergency food parcels to people in crisis. More than 550,000 of these went to children.

The Ridings, and owner NewRiver, will join a number of leading UK retailers and consumer goods companies who already support the Trussell Trust.

Through their partnership, the Ridings will provide financial support from fundraising activities, be home to a new donation drop-off point (outside Morrisons on the lower mall of the centre) and support with storage space, raising awareness and creating opportunities to recruit volunteers.

Ash Samuels, project food manager at Normanton Food Bank said: “It is important to us that we are able to provide as much support as possible to vulnerable people in Wakefield, so to have this new partnership with The Ridings Centre is fantastic and a huge step forward in helping us reach more people who need our vital services.”

Lee Appleton, centre manager at The Ridings Centre said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Normanton Foodbank, which works tirelessly to support people in crisis.

"Given our position in the heart of the community, we are uniquely placed to help the Normanton Foodbank raise awareness and support those in need in Wakefield. The partnership will also present our own staff with opportunities to volunteer and provide practical help, bringing us even closer to the community we serve.”