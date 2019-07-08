These 14 common household items could kill your cat
Welcoming a cat into your home is sure to bring hours of playtime and fun, but there are many things to consider to ensure they stay healthy and safe.
Cats are curious creatures and while they may enjoy exploring their home, some of your belongings could cause them serious harm. Here are 14 common household items you should keep out of reach from your furry friend, to avoid an emergency trip to the vets.
1. Alcohol
Allowing your cat to consume alcohol can be extremely dangerous, as it is absorbed into the body very quickly. Even small amounts can damage the liver and brain, while more than that can lead to intoxication, coma and death.
Much like dogs, chocolate is a toxic substance for cats as it contains theobromine. Consumption of this can cause tremors, irregular heart rate, seizures and death, with baking chocolate being the worst culprit, followed by dark.
Feeding your cat raw fish is unsafe as the bacteria it carries can cause poisoning. It can also destroy the vitamin thiamine, which is essential to cats, causing neurological problems, leading to appetite loss, seizures and death.
Small doses of caffeine can cause your cat to suffer rapid breathing, tremors and heart palpitations, while large amounts can be fatal. Keep items such as coffee, tea and cold medicines out of reach, which all contain caffeine.