These are all the mobile speed cameras in use in Wakefield and the Five Towns this week

These are the locations of all the mobile speed cameras currently in use in the Wakefield district, including the Five Towns.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:19 am
Mobile speed cameras are used to enforce speed limits on roads with high numbers of accidents, or instances of antisocial driving.
West Yorkshire Police say their vehicles can be in place at any time of day, 7 days a week, and are "highly visible and do not operate covertly".
These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.
