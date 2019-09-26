These are all the road closures in place for the Pontefract Half Marathon 2019

The Pontefract Half Marathon will return for a third year this weekend, with hundreds of runners expected to descend on the town.

The run begins in Pontefract town centre at 8.30am on Sunday, September 29. Runners will then pass through Purston Jaglin, Ackworth, Thorpe Audlin and Wentbridge before returning to the town.

This means a number of roads will be subject to full or rolling closures while the half marathon is in place.

Check the list below to find out which roads will be affected, or use Ctrl+F (of your phone's Search In Page function) to search for a specific road.

Unless otherwise stated, closures apply to the full length of the specified road.

Full Road Closures

• Market Place, 6am to 3pm

An alternative route will be available along Bridge Street, Finkle Street, Stuart Road, Park Road, Front Street, Cornmarket and Beastfair, reversed for those travelling in the other direction.

• Gillygate, 6am to 3pm

A diversion will direct motorists along Southgate, Broad Lane, Horsefair and Bridge Street.

• Bridge Street - pedestrianised area only, 6pm to 3pm

The alternative route is via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road.

• Salter Row, 6am to 3pm

The alternative route will see motorists travel via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road.

• Church Lane, 6am to 3pm

The alternative route is via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road, reversed for those travelling in the opposite direction.

• Shoe Market, 6am to 3pm

A diversion will direct motorists via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road.

• Corn Market, 6am to 3pm

For an alternative route, travel via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road.

• Beastfair, 6am to 3pm

The alternative route is via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road.

• Liquorice Way, 6am to 3pm

The alternative route is via Bridge Street, Finkle Street and Stuart Road.

Rolling Road Closures

• Southgate, from the junction with Gillygate to Jubilee Way, 8am to 12.30pm

Alternative route: Broad Lane, Horsefair, Finkle Street, Northgate, Stuart Road, Link Road, Front Street (A639), Jubilee Way (A639) and vice versa

• Wakefield Road, 8.25am to 9.15am

A diversion will be in place along Jubilee Way (A639), Front Street (A639), Park Road (A639), Park Lane, Featherstone Lane, Green Lane,Station Lane, Wakefield Road (A645) and vice versa

• Pontefract Road, from junction with Wakefield Road to junction with Hall Street, 8.25am to 9.15am

For an alternative route, travel via Jubilee Way (A639), Front Street (A639), Park Road (A639), Park Lane, Featherstone Lane, Green Lane,Station Lane, Wakefield Road (A645)

• Hall Street, 8.30am to 9.30am

Looking for an alternative route? Travel via Pontefract Road (A628), Barnsley Road (A628), Wakefield Road (A638), Doncaster Road (A638), Weeland Road (A645), Wakefield Road (A645) and vice versa

• Ackworth Road, Featherstone, 8.25am to 9.45am

The alternative route during the closure is Pontefract Road (A628), Barnsley Road (A628), Wakefield Road (A638), Doncaster Road (A638), Weeland Road (A645), Wakefield Road (A645)

• Purston Lane, 8.30am to 9.45am

During the closure, travel via Pontefract Road (A628), Barnsley Road (A628), Wakefield Road (A638), Doncaster Road (A638), Weeland Road (A645), Wakefield Road (A645)

• Pontefract Road (A628), from junction with Purston Lane to Station Road, 8.50am to 10.10am

Pontefract Road (A628), Barnsley Road (A628), Wakefield Road (A638), Doncaster Road (A638), Weeland Road (A645), Wakefield Road (A645)

• Station Road, 8.50am to 10.10am

An alternative route will be available via Doncaster Road (A639), Hardwick Road (A639), Ackworth Road (A628), Pontefract Road (A628)

• Doncaster Road (A639) from junction with Station Road to Wentbridge Lane, 8.55am to 10.55am

A diversion will direct motorists along Doncaster Road (A639), A1, A162, Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley Road (A645), Bondgate (A645), South Baileygate (A645), Southgate (A645), Mill Hill Road (A639), Ackworth Road (A639), Hardwick Road (A639), Doncaster Road (A639) and vice versa

• Wentbridge Lane, 9am to 11.10am

Travel via Doncaster Road (A639), A1, A162, Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley Road (A645), Bondgate (A645), South Baileygate (A645), Southgate (A645), Mill Hill Road (A639), Ackworth Road (A639), Hardwick Road (A639), Doncaster Road (A639)

• Moor Lane, 9.05am to 11.50am

As an alternative, travel via the Old Great North Road (B6474) and Westfield Lane and vice versa

• Carleton Road, 9.15am to 12.10pm

Motorists looking for an alternative route should travel via Carleton Road, Darrington Road, Escourt Road, Valley Road, A1, A162, Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley Road (A645), Bondgate (A645), South Baileygate (A645), Southgate (A645), Mill Hill Road (A639), Ackworth Road (A639), Carleton Road and vice versa

• Carleton Park Road, 9.15am to 12.10pm

A diversionary route will be in place along Carleton Road, Darrington Road, Escourt Road, Valley Road, A1, A162, Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley Road (A645), Bondgate (A645), South Baileygate (A645), Southgate (A645), Mill Hill Road (A639), Ackworth Road (A639), Carleton Road and vice versa

• Rhodes Crescent, 9.15am to 12.10pm

For an alternative route, travel via Carleton Road, Darrington Road, Escourt Road, Valley Road, A1, A162, Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley Road (A645), Bondgate (A645), South Baileygate (A645), Southgate (A645), Mill Hill Road (A639), Ackworth Road (A639) and Carleton Road.

• Ackworth Road (A628) from the junction with Carleton Park Road to Mill Hill Road, 9.20am to 12.10pm

The road will be closed to traffic travelling South. An alternative route will be available via Wakefield Road (A645), Weeland Road (A645), Doncaster Road (A638), Wakefield Road (A638), Barnsley Road (A628), Pontefract Road (A628) and Ackworth Road (A628)

• Mill Hill Road (A628), 9.20am to 12.10pm

A diversion will direct motorists along Wakefield Road (A645), Weeland Road (A645), Doncaster Road (A638), Wakefield Road (A638), Barnsley Road (A628), Pontefract Road (A628) and Ackworth Road (A628)

No waiting at any time

No waiting at any time restrictions will be in place along the following roads from 6am to 3pm:

• Market Place (Pontefract)

• Gillygate

• Bridge Street (Pontefract)

• Salter Row

• Church Lane

• Shoe Market

• Corn Market

• Beastfair

• Southgate (A645)

• Wakefield Road (A645)

• Pontefract Road (A645)

• Hall Street

• Ackworth Road (A628)

• Ackworth Road, Featherstone

• Purston Lane

• Pontefract Road (A628)

• Station Road

• Doncaster Road (A639)

• Wentbridge Lane

• Moor Lane

• Carleton Road

• Mill Hill Road

• Old Great North Road (B6474)

• Liquorice Way

• Carleton Park Road

• Rhodes Crescent

For more information, visit the Pontefract Half Marathon website.