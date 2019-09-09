These are the top 10 most popular baby names for girls born in Yorkshire
Some baby names are always popular, while others fall in and out of fashion.
Using recently-released government statistics, these are the top ten most popular names chosen for baby girls born in Yorkshire in 2018.
1. Olivia
Perhaps inspired by English actress Olivia Colman's stratospheric launch into Hollywood, the most popular girl's name in Yorkshire in 2018 was Olivia.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Getty
2. Amelia
The given name of the world's most famous female pilot, Amelia ranked as the second most popular baby name in the region last year.
Shutterstock
other
3. Isla
In spite of being Scottish in origin, Isla was the fourth most popular girl's name in 2018 for Yorkshire
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Getty
4. Ava
Once an old-fashioned name, Ava is back in vogue in Yorkshire this year as the fourth most popular girl's name.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Getty
View more