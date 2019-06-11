This is how many noise complaints were made in each Wakefield ward last year

The figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show that July was the busiest month for noise complaints, with a total of 374 complaints made to Wakefield Council. But how does your ward rate?

1. Ward 1: Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton Total number of noise complaints in 2018: 79. Month with the most complaints: July 2018, 15 complaints.

2. Ward 21: Wrenthorpe and Outwood West Total number of noise complaints in 2018: 82. Month with the most complaints: June 2018, 13 complaints.

3. Ward 18: Wakefield Rural Total number of noise complaints in 2018: 79. Month with the most complaints: July 2018, 14 complaints.

4. Ward 4: Castleford Central and Glasshoughton Total number of noise complaints in 2018: 179. Month with the most complaints: August 2018, 30 complaints.

