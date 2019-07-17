This is how many people in Wakefield are claiming Universal Credit and Jobseeker's Allowance

More than 1,700 people in Wakefield are claiming Universal Credit while out of employment, it has been revealed.

The new figures, released by the House of Commons library this morning, reveal that 3.5 per cent of people in Wakefield are claiming Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA) or Universal Credit (UC).

These figures apply to those aged between 16 and 64 who are economically active, are claiming Universal Credit or Jobseeker's Allowance and are required to seek work.

Across the UK, 1,143,225 people - approximately 3.6 per cent of the population - are claiming UC or JSA.

In Wakefield, 1,730 people are claiming one of the two benefits, 320 of whom are aged 18 to 24.

In the Hemsworth constituency, a total of 1,560 people are claiming UC or JSA, equivalent to 3.5 per cent of the population.

In Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, a total of 3.9 per cent of people are claiming while looking for work. Of these 2,130 people, 440 are aged 18 to 24.

This figure is lowest in Morley and Outwood, where 1.9 per cent of the population, 995 people, are claiming.

Across the district's four constituencies, a total of 6,415 people are claiming one of the benefit's while looking for employment.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the claimant rate is 4 per cent, with a total of 104,810 people claiming JSA or UC.