This is how you can become a West Yorkshire firefighter around your normal working hours

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are hiring on call firefighters to provide cover at fire stations around a normal job.

On call firefighters are trained firefighters who provide on-call cover from their home or place of work.

They provide the hours they are available to work each week and respond to emergency calls as part of a team, working on the front line to protect their communities.

They respond to emergencies when alerted, and must therefore live or work within five minutes of their nearest station.

The website reads: "Being an on-call firefighter involves making a commitment. The training and dedication to the role is demanding, but the role provides real rewards."

Typically, on call fire fighters will be called out two or three times a week, for a couple of hours.

As well as responding to emergency incidents, on call fire fighters will also have a responsibility to help protect and take preventative steps in the local community.

Applicants should have a "good general level of physical fitness", and are expected to maintain this throughout their career.

However, facial hair, which can impact the facemask seal, is not allowed - so if you're attached to your beard, this might not be the job for you.

How do I get involved?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are now hiring on call fire fighters for 10 of their fire stations, including Featherstone, Mirfield and Skelmanthorpe.

Each station will present different challenges. For example, crews from Featherstone, which is described as "one of the busiest on-call stations", attend barn fires, high-rise flat fires and road traffic collisions across West Yorkshire.

After filling out an application, you will need to provide proof that you hold literacy and numeracy qualifications to Level 2 or above - roughly GCSE level.

If you cannot provide proof of these qualifications, you may be required to sit literacy and numeracy tests.

This will be followed by a physical test, which will include a bleep test, a ladder carry and an enclosed space crawl.

If you pass the physical test, you will next be invited to an interview, the time and date of which will be confirmed.

Sound like something you'd enjoy? Visit oncall.joinwyfirefighters.com to apply today.